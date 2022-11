Multi-vehicle collision on 101

SANTA BARBARA — Southbound traffic on Highway 101 was stopped after a chain reaction of collisions around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday by the Carrillo Street exit.

The California Highway Patrol reported the series of collisions happened after one car spun out of control.

As of press time, there were no reports about injuries.

By 8 a.m. Tuesday, the cars and debris had been removed, and traffic on the Santa Barbara freeway was back to normal.

— Dave Mason