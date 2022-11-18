TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Paraglider injured

SANTA BARBARA — A 37-year-old paraglider suffered moderate injuries near East Camino Cielo Road.

The paraglider was unable to gain altitude, making contact with brush, with sudden grounding. The patient was treated by Santa Barbara County firefighters and paramedics and hoist-rescued and transported by helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, said Capt. Scott Safechuck, public information officer for County Fire.

First responders treated and comforted the patient while transporting her to the hospital, Capt. Safechuck said in a tweet.

— Katherine Zehnder