TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Mountain biker rescued after sustaining injury

SANTA BARBARA – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department rescued a 47-year-old mountain biker who crashed early Sunday on Tunnel Trail, suffering a spinal injury.

Firefighters, paramedics and search and rescue had to hike up the hill lugging various pieces of medical equipment because they “never know what kind of emergency they might come across up there.”

“You have to be in good shape,” said Capt. Scott Safechuck, SBC fire department public information officers.

Paramedics got the accident victim ready for the rescue helicopter, which lowered a firefighter paramedic to “package him” and bring him aboard. He was then airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Four injured in two-vehicle crash

LOS OLIVOS – Firefighters responded Sunday evening to a two-vehicle accident resulting in injuries to four people, Santa Barbara County fire department officials said.

The accident occurred about 6:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Foxen Canyon Road.

Two females were extricated from a vehicle with major injuries. Two males were rescued with minor injuries.

Two patients were taken by ambulance to Marion Medical Center in Santa Maria.

One patient was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The condition of the fourth patient was unknown by the time the News-Press went to press.

– Neil Hartstein