Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Police: Drive sober

SANTA BARBARA — Millions of people will be traveling to visit friends and family during the holidays.

The Santa Barbara Police Department encourages everyone to celebrate safely and have a holiday game plan that includes a designated sober driver.

During the pre-Christmas and New Year’s holiday season, the Santa Barbara Police Department will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“We want everyone to enjoy the holidays and be safe,” Motor Officer Powell said in a news release. “If you plan to go out and celebrate, make sure you plan ahead and find a safe, sober ride home because driving impaired should never be an option.”

Drunk driving is a problem on the nation’s roads every day, but it’s more prevalent during the holidays. During the 2016-2022 December months, there were more than 4,400 people killed in drunk-driving-related crashes.

The Santa Barbara Police Department reminds drivers that a “DUI doesn’t just mean booze.” Prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs and marijuana can also impair, especially in combination with alcohol and other drugs.

— Katherine Zehnder

Painted cave pile burn continues

A prescribed pile burn project of up to 7 acres of brush is scheduled to continue today at Painted Cave Road, off State Route 154.

The prescribed burn is planned and coordinated by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department with the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District and the California Air Resources Board.

According to a news release, a prescribed burn can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation. The burn will be conducted when the meteorological conditions are highly favorable to direct smoke away from population centers.

To view a statewide prescribed burn map and other features, visit ssl.arb.ca.gov/pfirs/firm/firm.php.

— Katherine Zehnder