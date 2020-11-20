Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Santa Rosa Lane project continues

MONTECITO — The road slurry project on Santa Rosa Lane will continue today and Monday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Montecito Water District recommends using other streets to access the area on these days.

Traffic may be limited to one lane and has potential delays of up to 10 minutes while work is being conducted.

Avoid driving or walking on wet slurry as it can be sticky for up to four hours after it is laid. In addition, the water district said people should not operate sprinkler systems or drain water of any kind onto the street through Nov. 24.

The road resurfacing is taking place on Santa Rosa Lane from San Ysidro Road to San Leandro Lane.

Updates will be posted at montecitowater.com.

— Grayce McCormick