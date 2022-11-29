TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Fire department conducts pile burn

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department will conduct a planned pile burn of up to 7 acres of brush today through Sunday on Painted Cave Road, off State Route 154.

Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation. The burn will be conducted when the meteorological conditions are highly favorable to direct smoke away from population centers.

The prescribed burn is planned and coordinated by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department with the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District and the California Air Resources Board.

If you smell smoke, take precautions and use common sense to reduce any harmful health effects by limiting outdoor activities, officials advise. When you can smell smoke or when it is visible in your area, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and remain indoors as much as possible.

These precautions are especially important to children, older adults, and those with heart and lung conditions. If you are sensitive to smoke, consider temporarily relocating and closing all doors and windows on the day of the burn, according to officials.

Symptoms of smoke exposure can include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chest tightness or pain, nausea, and unusual fatigue or lightheadedness. Officials advise using caution when driving near prescribed burns.

This burn depends on weather and air quality conditions that are favorable for smoke dispersal. If the conditions are not as desired, the burn will be rescheduled.

For more information, visit the Prescribed Fire Information Reporting System website: ssl.arb.ca.gov/pfirs/firm/firm.php.

— Neil Hartstein

Road closures planned for parade

LOMPOC — The public will encounter road closures for the Lompoc Children’s Christmas Parade, set for 3 to 9 p.m. Friday.

The following locations are scheduled to be closed.

State Route 1 (H Street) will be closed to through traffic from North Avenue to F Street.

State Route 246 (H Street) will be closed to through traffic from J Street to SR 1.

Signage will be in place notifying the public of the road closures.

Caltrans stressed the importance of drive slowly and carefully in all work zones, to keep workers safe.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5/district-5-current-projects.

– Neil Hartstein