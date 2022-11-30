TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Highway 101 reduced to one southbound lane

VENTURA — Caltrans is reducing Highway 101 to one southbound bypass lane overnight through Friday from Mussel Shoals to Faria Beach near Ventura.

The closure is for pavement work that requires closing the southbound off- and on-ramps at Seacliff so trucks can access a concrete batch plant. Signs will be posted.

Caltrans says motorists can expect delays.

Closures will be from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night, through Friday, on the southbound Highway 101 side. Overnight, one southbound bypass lane and two northbound lanes will remain open.

And now through Friday, the Seacliff southbound, off- and on-ramps will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night, as well as 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Motorists traveling south can reach state beaches on the Pacific Coast Highway by continuing to the Main Street off-ramp in Ventura. Then take a U-turn to northbound Highway 101 and exit at the state beaches off-ramp.

La Conchita residents traveling south can use the same route but continue north on Highway 101.

All work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. The work is part of a $48 million pavement rehabilitation project, including $5.5 million in funding from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, on a 4.3-mile section of Highway 101 north of Ventura.

For more details, see tinyurl.com/mrycvtdm.

— Katherine Zehnder

COURTESY PHOTO

A fire involving a hybrid battery cell left a Toyota Prius and another car totaled in Los Alamos.

Two cars on fire in Los Alamos

LOS ALAMOS — Two cars were totaled during a fire early Monday morning at the Skyview Motel in the 9100 block of Highway 101.

One of them was a Toyota Prius, which is a gasoline-electric hybrid, and the fire involved a hybrid battery cell. The other vehicle was of an unknown type, according to Capt. Scott Safechuck, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Two county fire engines and a battalion chief responded to the Los Alamos fire. Call time was 6:15 a.m.

Capt. Safechuck said there were no injuries or damage to the hotel.

He added that the cause is under investigation.

— Katherine Zehnder