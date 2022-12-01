TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

COURTESY PHOTO

Naloxone was used when a deputy revived a man who suffered an apparent drug overdose and was found lying on his back on a Goleta sidewalk.

Deputy resuscitates patient found overdosing

GOLETA — A Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy used naloxone to revive a man found lying Monday night on his back on the sidewalk.

At approximately 11:49 p.m., a deputy on patrol noticed the man, who was lying near the 5900 block of Hollister Avenue in Goleta. The deputy checked on the man and found him unresponsive, said Raquel Zick, the sheriff’s office public information officer.

The deputy recognized the signs of an apparent overdose and requested an emergency medical response. While medics were enroute, the deputy administered a single dose of naloxone to the patient, who regained consciousness before being transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

Ms. Zick said the patient is expected to survive.

She added that the sheriff’s office would like to highlight this incident as an example of the danger of fentanyl use, the importance of carrying naloxone, and recognizing the signs of overdose, which may include:

— Difficulty in waking up.

— Slowed breathing.

— Confusion.

— Blue or pale lips and fingernails.

If you notice these signs, call 9-1-1 immediately and give naloxone, Ms. Zick said. An individual who is experiencing an opioid overdose needs immediate medical attention.

California’s 911 Good Samaritan law (Assembly Bill 472) provides limited protection from arrest, charge and prosecution for people who seek emergency medical assistance at the scene of a suspected drug overdose.

Ms. Zick noted Pacific Pride Foundation offers free naloxone at its syringe exchange program and at its Santa Barbara and Santa Maria offices.

For more information, see www.pacificpridefoundation.org.

—Katherine Zehnder

Seacliff ramps to be closed

VENTURA — Caltrans has announced a 59-hour weekend closure of Seacliff off- and on-ramps on southbound Highway 101 near Ventura from 7 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. for pavement rehabilitation.

Caltrans said the Seacliff off-ramp might open sooner.

Signs will be posted. Caltrans said motorists can expect delays.

In addition to ramp closures, there will be overnight closures of southbound Highway 101 from Mussel Shoals to Faria Beach from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday and from 10 p.m. Saturday until 9 a.m. Sunday. The closure is also planned for 9 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

Caltrans said one southbound bypass lane and two northbound lanes will remain open overnight. Two lanes in both directions will be open during the day.

— Katherine Zehneder

Construction delayed on Olive Mill Road

MONTECITO — The start of construction for the Olive Mill Roundabout has been pushed back a couple of weeks to enable Caltrans, the city of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara County more time to finalize the long-term maintenance agreement.

Caltrans said the project team anticipates having updated schedule information later next week.

Because of the construction delay, the off-ramp at Olive Mill Road will remain open as usual this weekend.

— Katherine Zehnder

Freeway lane closures announced

Caltrans has announced freeway closures for the South Coast.

On northbound Highway 101, one lane will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from Santa Claus Lane to Sheffield Drive.

The northbound on-ramp at Ortega Hill Road will be closed for up to eight months and is anticipated to reopen on Feb. 14, Caltrans reported. Until then, drivers can use the on-ramp at Sheffield Drive.

The off-ramp at Evans/Lillie Ave will be closed for up to four months and is expected to reopen Jan. 26. Until then, drivers can use the northbound off-ramp at North Padaro Lane.

On southbound Highway 101, one lane will be open from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. from Sheffield Drive to Carpinteria Avenue.

— Katherine Zehnder