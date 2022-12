COURTESY PHOTO

A helicopter was involved in the rescue of an injured paraglider Thursday afternoon on Gibraltar Road in Santa Barbara.

Paraglider rescued

SANTA BARBARA — A paraglider was injured after landing abruptly Thursday afternoon on Gibraltar Road, 300 feet below the launch site.

Santa Barbara County firefighters and paramedics treated the patient, who was a 29-year-old man with traumatic injuries, said Capt. Scott Safechuck, the public information officer for County Fire.

A helicopter hoist rescue was deployed.

Capt. Safechuck said the call time was 2:15 p.m.

— Katherine Zehnder