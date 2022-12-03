TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Highway lane closures announced

Caltrans has announced the Highway 101 lane closures for the Montecito/Summerland/Carpinteria area.

NORTHBOUND HIGHWAY 101

There will be one lane of traffic from Santa Claus Lane to Sheffield Drive, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays and 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

The on-ramp at Ortega Hill Road will be closed for up to eight months and is expected to reopen Feb. 14. Until then, drivers can use the on-ramp at Sheffield Drive.

The off-ramp at Evans/Lillie Avenue will be closed for up to four months and is expected to reopen Jan. 26. Until then, drivers can use the northbound off-ramp at North Padaro Lane.

SOUTHBOUND HIGHWAY 101

There will be one lane of traffic from Sheffield Drive to Carpinteria Avenue from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sundays and 9 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays

The on-ramp at Santa Claus Lane will be closed for up to five months and is expected to reopen Jan. 29. Until then, drivers can use the detour on Via Real, Santa Ynez Avenue, Carpinteria Avenue and Reynolds Avenue.

The off-ramp at North Padaro Lane will be closed Sunday night from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. The off-ramp’s long-term closure is scheduled to start Monday and will last for up to three months. It is expected to reopen Feb. 28. Drivers can use the detour at South Padaro Lane and Via Real Carpinteria Avenue from Estero Street to Hwy 101.

Two Highway 101 lanes will remain open in each direction during daytime hours.

Caltrans urges motorists to drive safely and to slow down in cone zones. The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph for safety throughout the construction areas.

—Katherine Zehnder

Work on Olive Mill Roundabout postponed

MONTECITO — The start of construction for the Olive Mill Roundabout in Montecito has been pushed back a couple of weeks to enable Caltrans, the city of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara County more time to finalize the long-term maintenance agreement.

— Katherine Zehnder

Seacliff closures delayed

The Seacliff ramp closures that were previously scheduled for this weekend have been postponed due to weather. The Highway 101 work has been rescheduled for Dec. 9-12.

— Katherine Zehnder