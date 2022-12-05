TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Driver uninjured after collision with tree

SANTA BARBARA – The driver of a vehicle that sped into a tree Sunday morning off the 101 freeway was extricated by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, but was found to have no injuries, officials said.

The 9:30 a.m. accident occurred on southbound Highway 101 south of Nojoqui Summit. The male driver/single occupant of the vehicle, who was in his 20s, was “lucky to be alive,” Capt. Scott Safechuck, the department’s public information officer, said.

The highway’s southbound #2 lane was closed by CalTrans for vehicle removal.

“Please drive safe!” Capt. Safechuck said.

– Neil Hartstein