State Route 1 to be closed for parade

GUADALUPE — State Route 1 will be closed part of Saturday for Guadalupe’s Christmas Parade.

From 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., State Route 1 (Guadalupe Street) will be closed to through traffic from State Route 166 (West Main Street) to 11th Street.

Signage will be in place notifying the public of this road closure.

— Katherine Zehnder