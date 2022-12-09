TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Work continues on Santa Claus Lane Bikeway

CARPINTERIA — A project to construct a one-half mile-plus stretch of a new bike path continues between Highway 101 and the railroad tracks in the Carpinteria area.

The Santa Claus Lane Bikeway will connect Santa Claus Lane and Carpinteria Avenue, allowing for a continuous, direct route along the coast for bicyclists and pedestrians. It will eliminate a gap in the California Coastal Trail.

The $12.5 million project includes more than $7 million in funding from the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 (SB 1), according to Caltrans.

The project, which began construction after Labor Day, will also include new crosswalks, signage, landscaping, curbs and gutters, and bike lanes at the intersection at Carpinteria Avenue and Estero Street. A new turnaround for vehicles will be built at the end of Santa Claus Lane as well.

A closure of the southbound on-ramp at Santa Claus Lane is tentatively in effect

until the end of January to accommodate work for the bikeway and on-ramp improvements associated with the widening of Highway 101.

The contractor is Granite Construction of Santa Barbara. The work is expected to be completed during the summer of 2023, according to Caltrans.

Aside from SB 1, construction is funded by state and local funding including Regional Surface Transportation Program funds and a Measure A transportation sales tax revenue, implemented by the Santa Barbara Association of Governments.

For more information see sbroads.com,

— Kaherine Zehnder

Firefighters rescue woman

LOMPOC — Firefighters on Thursday used a rope system to rescue a woman, who was found in a sedan 50 feet over the side of State Route 1.

The rescue in Lompoc came as firefighters stopped the forward progress of a brush fire related to the sedan’s accident. SBC A and the Lompoc Fire Department responded. The woman was pulled from the vehicle fire by two military uniformed personnel and transported by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria for evaluation, said Scott Safechuck, PIO for Santa Barbara County Fire reported in a tweet.

— Kaherine Zehnder