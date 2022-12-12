TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Police investigate possible shooting near Stearns Wharf

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara police are investigating a possible shooting Friday night near Stearns Wharf.

At approximately 8:45 p.m., the police department received multiple 9-1-1 calls about a possible shooting at the area near the wharf’s base at Cabrillo Boulevard and State Street.

Santa Barbara police and Harbor Patrol officers arrived on the scene and found one victim and gave the victim aid, said Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, the public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department. Sgt. Ragsdale said paramedics came to the area and transported the victim to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. He added that he did not have information on the victim’s condition.

Sgt. Ragsdale said the suspect was last seen fleeing on foot before the police arrived. He said the suspect or suspects are still at large. He also said the incident appears to be isolated and that there is no apparent immediate threat to the public.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805-882-8900.

— Dave Mason

Two-car crash on Hwy. 154

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – County firefighters responded to an early morning accident involving two cars on Highway 154, one mile east of the Cachuma entrance.

One of the vehicles caught fire after two occupants were assisted to safety by bystanders, said Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Scott Safechuck, the department’s public information officer.

Three patients with minor injuries, one female and two males, were transported by two ambulances to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Highway 154 was closed for approximately 20 minutes before a tow truck removed the vehicles from the highway and the highway was reopened. The accident occurred at 12:53 a.m.

Capt. Safechuck, citing rainy conditions, urged motorists to consider using Highway 101 as an alternative route when possible.

— Neil Hartstein