TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

DUI checkpoint tonight in Goleta

GOLETA — There will be a DUI checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. tonight at an undisclosed location in Goleta.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, which handles law enforcement in Goleta, wants to remind the public of the dangers of driving impaired and celebrate the holiday season responsibly by not driving under the influence.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 11,654 people were killed in car crashes nationwide in 2020 that involved an alcohol-impaired driver, or one person every 45 minutes.

The sheriff’s office encourages everyone to stay in for the night or have a “Go Safely” game plan by scheduling a ride or designating a sober driver if you plan to consume alcohol.

Impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Marijuana, prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may also impair. The sheriff’s office recommends people do their research and understand how drugs may affect their driving ability.

“The holidays are a special time of year for many, and we want drivers to act responsibly,” Sgt. Noel Rivas said in a news release. “This enforcement period allows us to get the message out that driving impaired is an illegal, senseless behavior that takes lives.”

— Katherine Zehnder

Seacliff on-ramp to be closed

Caltrans has announced a 59-hour weekend closure, beginning at 7 tonight, of the Seacliff on-ramp to southbound Highway 101 in Ventura County.

The closure will run until 6 a.m. Monday.

In addition to ramp closures, there will be the following overnight closures of the southbound U.S. Highway 101 lane on the coastal side from Mussel Shoals to Faria Beach:

— 10 tonight until 9 a.m. Saturday.

— 9 p.m. Saturday until 9 a.m. Sunday.

One southbound bypass lane and two northbound lanes will remain open overnight. Two lanes in both directions will be open during the day.

Closures may start and end later. Real-time traffic information can be found at quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

All work is subject to change due to weather or construction-related issues. The work is part of a $48 million pavement rehabilitation project — including $5.5 million in funding from Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 — on a 4.3-mile section of Highway 101 north of Ventura. For more information, see tinyurl.com/mrycvtdm.

Caltrans reminds drivers to slow down in cone zones and to be aware of workers on the highway.

— Katherine Zehnder