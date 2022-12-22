TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Gaviota rest areas to reopen

GAVIOTA — The Gaviota Safety Roadside Rest Areas, located in both directions on Highway 101, are scheduled to reopen by 5 p.m. today.

Caltrans on Wednesday announced the reopening, which follows the recent installation of a new waterline between the northbound and southbound facilities to improve the water pressure.

This wastewater system improvement project began in June 2021 to upgrade the wastewater treatment and electrical systems, install a new water storage tank/pump house, and construct a new crew building.

The contractor for this $5.5 million project was Specialty Construction of San Luis Obispo.

— Katherine Zehnder