Finishing touches done on rest areas

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

The Gaviota rest stops were still closed Thursday afternoon as workers continued to perform last-minute work.

GAVIOTA — The Gaviota rest areas on both sides of Highway 101 were scheduled to reopen by Thursday evening.

They’ve been closed since 2021 while Caltans installed a new waterline between the northbound and southbound facilities to improve the water pressure.

The News-Press stopped by the rest areas on Thursday afternoon and saw the areas were still closed while Caltrans did its final work.

— Dave Mason