TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

County Fire puts out resident fire

SANTA MARIA — Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a fire Sunday morning in the 3600 block of Tepusquet Road.

Firefighters who arrived at the scene reported an exterior wall fire that could be handled by two engine companies.

Residents were home and smelled smoke, and contacted the fire department shortly after 11 a.m.

Firefighters at the scene noted a hot spot in the wall using a thermal imaging camera and a wall that was hot to the touch. The wall was opened using hand tools and the fire was quickly extinguished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Neil Hartstein

Cleanup from wrecked fishing vessel continues

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — A Unified Command continues to manage a response to a discharge of diesel and hydraulic fluid from the Speranza Marie fishing vessel that ran aground on Dec. 15 near Chinese Harbor on Santa Cruz Island, off the coast of Santa Barbara County.

The vessel, owned by Ocean Angel VI, LLC, has a capacity of 4,000 gallons and was estimated to be carrying approximately 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel, as well as an unknown amount of hydraulic fluid.

Representatives within the Unified Command include the U.S. Coast Guard, California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response, Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Channel Islands National Park, Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary and Ocean Angel VI.

As predicted, unfavorable weather over the weekend ceased salvage operations. Due to significant swell, crews have been unable to safely assess the vessel to develop further plans for salvage. The vessel remains anchored in deeper water, but current conditions have reduced the stability of the vessel. Plans are being developed to move the vessel into a more stable area within the coming days.

Once more securely positioned, crews will access the status and enact plans to address the vessel while minimizing impact to the environment. There is no active sheening coming from the vessel, but representatives of the Unified Command are monitoring the vessel and surrounding area for any pollution and are prepared to respond.

The Coast Guard has issued a safety zone of 4,000 yards around the vessel. A notice to mariners is in place, and no vessel or person will be permitted to operate or recreate within the safety zone without obtaining permission from the Captain of the Port. The safety zone is necessary to protect personnel, vessels and the marine environment during ongoing salvage operations for the fishing vessel.

— Neil Hartstein