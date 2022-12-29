TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Multiple collisions on Highway 101

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to multiple vehicle collisions Tuesday night on Highway 101 between Gaviota and Los Alamos.

In one incident, a Ford Ranger went over the side of the highway and 30 feet into the creek. This happened off the northbound lanes just north of the Gaviota tunnel.

Firefighters used rope systems to rescue two patients — one male and one female. Both had moderate injuries. The patients were transported by ground to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

After the incident, only one northbound lane was open, and traffic became backed up south of the tunnel.

Firefighters continued Wednesday to work with chainsaws to create a path for tow truck and vehicle removal, Scott Safechuck, the public information officer for County Fire, reported in a tweet Wednesday.

Another collision happened when four vehicles hit a tree that fell with its branches across southbound Highway 101 at El Capitan Canyon, Capt. Safechuck said.

The collision involved four vehicles and seven patients with minor injuries.

After the incidents, Capt. Safechuck urged caution. “The new year is in reach. Let’s make it there by driving at safe speeds and staying focused.”

— Katherine Zehnder

Serpanza Marie update

A unified command continues to manage a response to a discharge of diesel and hydraulic fluid from a 60-foot fishing vessel that ran aground Dec. 15 near Chinese Harbor on Santa Cruz Island.

The vessel, called the Serpanza Marie and owned by Ocean Angel VI LLC, has a capacity of 4,000 gallons and was estimated to be carrying approximately 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel, as well as an unknown amount of hydraulic fluid.

Representatives within the unified command include the U.S. Coast Guard, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Channel Islands National Park, Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary and Ocean Angel VI LLC.

Weather and sea conditions continued to present an unsafe working environment on Monday, so crews were unable to move the vessel to a more stable location. Overnight, significant swells caused the Speranza Marie to separate from her anchored position and drift aground about 100 yards west from the original grounding position in Chinese Harbor, according to a news release.

Drone imagery and a helicopter overflight on Tuesday observed significant damage to the vessel, with debris onshore and minor sheening around the vessel, but response crews do not currently have safe access to the site. Salvage and response crews will continue to monitor the weather and sea conditions.

The Coast Guard has issued a safety zone of 4,000 yards around the boat. No vessel or person will be permitted to be within the safety zone without obtaining permission from the captain of the port.

— Katherine Zehnder