Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

One injured in crash into fire hydrant

COURTESY PHOTO

One person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant early Saturday near the intersection of Colusa and Madera drives.

GOLETA — One person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant early Saturday near the intersection of Colusa and Madera drives in Goleta, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 2:05 a.m. Saturday. Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews responded and found one person suffering from minor injuries, said Capt. Danieli Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

Water was shut off and traffic restrictions were in place for a time after the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

— Mitchell White