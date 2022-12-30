TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Death occurs after suspect taken into custody

SANTA MARIA — Jaime Angel Gonzalez, 33, of Santa Maria, died after being taken into custody and transported to the Northern Branch Jail.

At approximately 7:49 a.m. Wednesday, patrol deputies from the sheriff’s Santa Maria station responded to the 800 block of Redwood Avenue in the unincorporated area around Santa Maria for a check-the-welfare call for service.

During their handling of the call, deputies contacted Mr. Gonzalez. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said Mr. Gonzalez was found to be in violation of his parole conditions with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Mr. Gonzalez was arrested and transported to the Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria, where he was placed in a cell for observation. During the placement, the suspect became unresponsive, and custody deputies quickly began life-saving measures, including the administration of naloxone, according to the sheriff’s office.

When Wellpath medical personnel arrived, additional rounds of naloxone were administered, and Mr. Gonzalez temporarily regained consciousness.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and American Medical Response were summoned and responded to the jail facility. Mr. Gonzalez was transported via ambulance to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Coroner’s Office are investigating the in-custody death. The sheriff’s office will continue to provide additional updates upon the conclusion of the investigation.

— Katherine Zehnder