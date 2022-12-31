TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Highway 101 construction update

MONTECITO/SUMMERLAND/CARPINTERIA — The Olive Mill Roundabout will not start construction the week of Jan. 3. due to rain, Caltrans announced.

Caltrans reported the following closures during highway construction work for now through Jan. 7:

NORTHBOUND HIGHWAY 101

On Sunday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., the highway will be one lane from Santa Claus Lane to Sheffield Drive.

Monday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. will be one lane from Santa Claus Lane to Sheffield Drive.

The off-ramp at Evans/Lillie Ave will be closed for up to four months and is expected to reopen Jan. 26. Until then drivers can use the northbound off-ramp at North Padaro Lane.

The on-ramp at Ortega Hill Road is expected to reopen Feb, 14. Until then, drivers can use the on-ramp at Sheffield Drive.

SOUTHBOUND HIGHWAY 101

On Sunday nights from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., the highway will be one lane from Sheffield Drive to Carpinteria Avenue.

On Monday through Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 7:30 a.m., the highway will be one lane from Sheffield Drive to Carpinteria Avenue.

On Jan. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the off-ramp at Carpinteria Avenue will be closed to pour the concrete safety barrier. Drivers can use the off-ramp at Reynolds Avenue during the closure.

The off-ramp at North Padaro Lane is expected to reopen Feb. 28. Until then, drivers can use the detour at South Padaro Lane and Via Real.

The on-ramp at Santa Claus Lane is expected to reopen Jan. 29. Until then, drivers can use the detour on Via Real, Santa Ynez Avenue, Carpinteria Avenue and Reynolds Avenue.

— Katherine Zehnder