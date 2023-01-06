TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

First responders revive 1-year-old child

LOMPOC — First responders used Narcan Thursday to revive a 1-year-old child who was exposed to fentanyl.

The Lompoc Fire Department and AMR were sent at 11:14 a.m. to the 800 block of North F Street in Lompoc regarding the child, who was unresponsive. The fire department and medical personnel administered Narcan (naloxone) to the child, who was transported to Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

Lompoc police Sgt. J. Magana said police arrested the child’s mother and father — Jessie McCoy, 36, and Robert Curtis, 31 — on suspicion of felony child endangerment.

Sgt. Magana said the incident should serve as a reminder of the dangers of fentanyl. A 2-milligram dose is considered potentially lethal, and Sgt. Magana said the drug is particularly dangerous for someone with no tolerance to opioids.

Fentanyl is considered to be 50 times more potent than heroin. For more information about the dangers of fentanyl, see dea.gov.

— Dave Mason