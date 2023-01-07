TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Man dies in Lompoc fire

LOMPOC — A man is dead after a fire that took place around 9 a.m. Friday in a condominium residence in the 1000 block of West Chestnut Avenue in Lompoc.

The man has not yet been identified, according to the Lompoc Fire Department, which responded to the blaze.

The department said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the damage didn’t extend past the single condo. Another occupant of the residence and a cat escaped the fire without injury.

Along with the Lompoc City Fire Department, firefighters assisted from Santa Barbara County and Vandenberg Space Force Base. Lompoc police also responded.

— Dave Mason

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Tilly’s in downtown Santa Barbara was boarded up after the front window was shattered.

Window shattered at Tilly’s

SANTA BARBARA — The front window at Tilly’s in downtown Santa Barbara was shattered Wednesday night during a reported burglary.

Employees called 9-1-1 during the incident at the clothing store in the 900 block of State Street.

A burglary occurred, but Santa Barbara police caught the suspect, manager Janet Vega told the News-Press Friday.

The front window area remained boarded up on Friday.

The News-Press requested more details on the incident from the Santa Barbara Police Department, which did not provide the information before press time.

— Dave Mason