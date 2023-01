COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a structure fire before dawn Tuesday on Alisal Road.

There was a structure fire at 5:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Alisal Road in Santa Ynez Valley.

An approximately 50-foot by 30-foot maintenance building was destroyed. Multiple cars parked near the structure were damaged. There were no injuries.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department remained on the scene Tuesday, Scott Safechuck, the department’s public information officer, reported in a tweet.

— Katherine Zehnder