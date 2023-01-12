TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Plane lands on highway

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY — A two-seat, single engine airplane with one occupant was forced to land Wednesday on State Route 246 after experiencing engine failure.

The plane landed safely around 12:35 p.m No damage or injuries were reported.

The FAA has been notified, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

— Katherine Zehnder

Firearm recovery in Lompoc

LOMPOC — Lompoc police arrested Daimien Davis, a known gang member, Tuesday on suspicion of several felonies including: gang member in possession of a loaded firearm and violation of state parole.

At approximately 2:54 p.m. Tuesday, police detectives attempted to stop Mr. Davis for allegedly violating his terms of state parole. The Lompoc Police Department said Mr. Davis fled from officers on foot to avoid capture. Mr. Davis was caught by officers nearby, and the Lompoc Police Department firearms/ammunition detection K9 was called out to the scene.

Detectives located a loaded 9mm handgun in a nearby planter where witnesses saw Mr. Davis hid from officers prior to being arrested.

— Katherine Zehnder

Dog on cliff rescued

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department on Wednesday rescued a dog who was trapped approximately 75 feet down a 150-foot cliff.

The rescue happened at 10:34 a.m. in Santa Barbara County. The dog owner was on scene and unhurt.

The dog was lowered to the beach and walked out to a safe location for reunification with its owner, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

— Katherine Zehnder