TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS

Paradise On State Street, a music store in the 400 block, was boarded up after someone smashed the window Thursday night.

Store window smashed

SANTA BARBARA — Someone smashed the front window of Paradise On State Street Thursday night and stole guitars and other merchandise from the music and vinyl records store.

That’s according to the store manager, who talked to the News-Press Friday.

The manager, who preferred not to give his name for publication, said the incident happened around 10:45 p.m. He said his store’s alarm went off and that Santa Barbara police arrived immediately.

“Police were here before I got here,” the manager said.

He said the police haven’t caught a suspect, but have the store’s surveillance videos. He said it’s difficult to identify anyone from the videos.

The manager said upward of $1,000 of merchandise was stolen and that it will cost more than $2,000 to replace his window.

The News-Press reached out to the Santa Barbara Police Department but did not hear back before press time.

— Dave Mason