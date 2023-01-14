TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

State Route 33 closed today

OJAI — Caltrans plans a full closure of State Route 33 at Fairview Road in Ojai/Meiners Oaks to all traffic beginning at 8 a.m. today for safety reasons due to heavy rainstorms that could further damage the roadway.

Residents who have been allowed through the existing closure at Fairview Road in recent days were advised to stock up on provisions Friday because no one will be permitted access beyond the State Route 33 closure beginning Saturday. The duration is unknown. Storms are forecast to last through Tuesday.

State Route 33 has been closed in both directions this week because of storm-related mudslides and rockslides from Fairfield Road to Ozena Fire Station/Lockwood Valley Road.

All work is subject to change due to weather. Motorists should expect delays. Real-time traffic information can be found at quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

— Katherine Zehnder