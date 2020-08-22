Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Two arrested in vehicle theft

COURTESY PHOTO

Juan Carlos Paniagua Diaz

GOLETA — Two people were arrested Wednesday night in Goleta on several felony charges in connection with a vehicle theft, authorities said.

Around 10:36 p.m. Wednesday, Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 7100 block of Davenport Road on a report of subjects fighting. Before deputies arrived, one of the involved parties left the area in a silver Toyota Prius, which was later determined to have been reported stolen from the city of Santa Barbara, said Raquel Zick, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

A high-risk traffic stop was conducted in the area of Hollister Avenue and Stroke Road and deputies detained the driver, a female juvenile. Deputies then gave verbal commands for any other passenger to put their hands up, and a second occupant was found laying across the floorboard in the backseat, Ms. Zick said.

Juan Carlos Paniagua Diaz, 20, of Goleta, was ordered out of the vehicle and taken into custody.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found several loose rounds of ammunition.

“Underneath the carpet on the floorboard where the second suspect had been laying, deputies found a firearm with no traceable markings, one round in the chamber and 16 rounds in the magazine along with an additional magazine loaded with 31 rounds of ammunition,” Ms. Zick said.

The juvenile, whose identity was withheld, was found to be in possession of Alprazolam without a prescription and was transported home and released to a guardian. A juvenile complaint will be filed for the following charges: vehicle theft (felony); possession of stolen property (felony); driving without a license (misdemeanor); possession of prescription drugs without a prescription (misdemeanor); and possession of a loaded and concealed firearm (felony).

Mr. Paniagua Diaz was transported to the Main Jail and booked on suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of stolen property and carrying a concealed weapon — all felonies — as well misdemeanor charges of carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large capacity magazine and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Mr. Paniagua Diaz was eligible for release with $0 bail, though due to the seriousness of the crime and because this was the second time he was involved in a confrontation and found with an unregistered firearm, deputies requested a bail increase to $100,000. Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Pauline Maxwell approved the bail increase.

— Mitchell White

Two arrested in stabbing

COURTESY PHOTOS

Jose Hernandez

Adrian Xavier Hernandez



SUMMERLAND — Two men were arrested Thursday in connection with a stabbing that occurred earlier this month in Summerland, authorities said.

The stabbing was reported around 12:41 a.m. Aug. 12. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a local hospital and found a victim who suffered a significant stab wound to the upper body. It was later determined the stabbing occurred at a hotel in the 2100 block of Ortega Hill Road in Summerland, said Raquel Zick, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Jose Hernandez, 55, and Adrian Xavier Hernandez, 24, were located Thursday in the city of Santa Barbara and taken into custody.

Jose was booked at the Main Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, assault with great bodily injury and attempted murder — all felonies. He was booked on $1 million bail.

Adrian was booked into jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and being an accessory — both felonies. His bail was set at $30,000, Ms. Zick said.

The victim was briefly hospitalized and is expected to recover. No additional suspects are being sought.

— Mitchell White

Injured hiker airlifted to hospital

SANTA BARBARA — A woman was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Friday afternoon after suffering a wrist injury near Arlington Peak along Tunnel Trail in Santa Barbara, authorities said.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews were notified of a pair of hikers in need of medical care around 4:20 p.m. Crews were joined on scene by members of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team and due to the distance traveled by the hikers, it was determined that an Air Support helicopter was required for a hoist rescue, according to officials.

A medic was hoisted down to the hikers and determined the woman suffered a significant arm injury and required immediate care. The woman and a man who was with her were airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

— Mitchell White

Flash flood watch issued

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Santa Barbara County Mountains, the Cuyama Valley and parts of the Cave Fire burn area.

The watch is in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. today. Residents are advised to avoid recent burn areas, low-lying areas, areas with standing water and areas near creeks or streams, according to the Weather Service.

Remnants from Hurricane Genevieve will move over Southern California through this weekend, resulting in a widespread threat of thunderstorms and rain. Rainfall rates up to one inch per hour are possible. Areas at the greatest risk are over the interior areas of the Santa Barbara, Los Angeles and Ventura County Mountains, as well as the Cuyama and Antelope valleys.

“Any thunderstorm that forms is capable of producing very heavy rain and flash flooding,” the weather statement reads. “A similar threat exists for Sunday and an additional Flash Flood Watch may be required for the same areas, as well as interior San Luis Obispo County.”

— Mitchell White

Closures scheduled for bridge work

LOMPOC — Portions of State Route 1 will be closed next week for a project at the Salsipuedes Creek bridge near Lompoc, officials said.

From 6 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, the 1 will be closed to through traffic between Highway 101 in Las Cruces and State Route 246 near Lompoc. Motorists traveling in both directions will detour by using the 246, according to Caltrans officials.

The south side of the highway will remain open for local traffic only from the 1 in Lompoc to Santa Rosa Road. The north side will remain open for local traffic from the 101 to Jalama Road, officials said.

The closure will allow concrete for the new bridge deck to properly cure. This project also includes a retaining wall and fish passage. The contractor for this $5 million project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria, This project is expected to be complete by the winter of 2021.

Motorists are reminded to move over and slow down when driving through construction zones.

— Mitchell White