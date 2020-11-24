Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Vegetation fire west of SM

SANTA MARIA — Approximately 15 to 20 acres were ablaze Monday afternoon west of Santa Maria.

Just after 2 p.m. Monday, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department received reports of a vegetation fire near Tanglewood, between Black Road and Dutard Road.

When crews arrived, it was a five-acre fire with a wind pushing the flames southeast.

The engines were able to manage the fire and canceled aircraft assistance.

The fire progressed toward an agricultural field, which extinguished its progression and allowed firefighters to fully put out the flames.

No structures were impacted, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There were reports of downed power lines in the area, but the fire department did not confirm that as the cause.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Travel trailer catches fire in Orcutt

ORCUTT — A large travel trailer was ablaze at 3:38 a.m. Monday when the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the call.

The trailer was located between two houses on Amethyst Drive. The residents of those homes were evacuated and safe.

Four fire engines and a battalion chief reported to the incident. The first engine started spraying down the fire and the houses until the other engines arrived to completely diffuse the flames.

The homes were inspected and were unaffected by the flames, though one endured minor smoke damage.

Four residents were displaced, and the fire department reported the displacement to the Red Cross.

— Annelise Hanshaw

State Route 246 to close near Lompoc

LOMPOC —Commuters will have to avoid a portion of State Route 246 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Dec. 4.

The affected area covers just east of the separation with State Route 1 (near North 12th Street) to Mission Gate Road.

The closure will affect both eastbound and westbound traffic. A westbound detour reaches Lompoc through the Purisima Road exit, and motorists heading east can take State Route 1 — “H” Street to Purisima Road.

Electronic message boards will make the public aware of the construction.

The Caltrans Maintenance team from Buellton will be performing the roadwork.

For more updates, visit the Caltrans District Five website at dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

— Annelise Hanshaw