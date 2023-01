Employment office vandalized

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Vandals left damage at the Employment Office of the California Employment Development Department on Ortega Street.

SANTA BARBARA — The Employment Office of the California Employment Development Department at 128 Ortega St. was vandalized.

Four windows were vandalized when the News-Press stopped by on Wednesday, but the office remains open for business. Three of the windows were boarded up.

The News-Press reached out to the Santa Barbara Police Department for more details but did not hear back before press time.

— Katherine Zehnder