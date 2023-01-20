TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

DUI checkpoint in Lompoc

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence checkpoint from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. today at an undisclosed location.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Lompoc police Sgt. Scott Morgan said in a news release. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”

The Lompoc Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

— Katherine Zehnder