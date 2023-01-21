TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Deputies arrest burglary suspect

ISLA VISTA — Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies quickly arrested an Isla Vista man for several felony charges after he allegedly entered a residence, held a victim down and attempted to flee the area.

On Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 6500 block of Del Playa for a report of an intruder inside a residence. The suspect fled the area prior to deputies’ arrival, but deputies were able to quickly determine the suspect’s vehicle description, which was broadcast to area units.

The suspect, 23-year-old Matthew Dunbar Roberts, was stopped approximately nine minutes later in his vehicle in the area of El Colegio Road and Camino Pescadero, according to Raquel Zick, the public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office.

Through their investigation, deputies learned that the suspect, who is unfamiliar to the victim, allegedly entered the victim’s residence and held her down. The victim screamed, and the suspect fled the residence.

Mr. Roberts was booked at the Main Jail in Santa Barbara on suspicion of false imprisonment (a felony), burglary (a felony), possession of a dirk or dagger (a felony), DUI (a misdemeanor), and driving on a suspended license (a misdemeanor) as well as a detainer for a violation of probation. He is being held without bail.

— Katherine Zehnder

Prescribed burn schedule announced

From Jan. 24-28, a prescribed pile burning has been scheduled in Los Padres National Forest for 1 to 10 treated acres of slash from felled dead trees and brush.

An additional series of burns will occur through the spring as conditions permit, according to a news release.

Most burning operations will begin in the morning and conclude in the afternoon. However, some burning operations may continue through the evening to allow for full consumption of flammable material.

Burning will occur near Figueroa Mountain and various other forest locations. Details are updated on Los Padres’ Twitter and Facebook accounts.

The goal of the series of pile burns is to reduce the risk of wildfire. The burn will be conducted when the weather is highly favorable to direct smoke away from population centers.

This prescribed burn is coordinated by the Los Padres National Forest with the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District and the California Air Resources Board to minimize impacts on air quality.

To view a statewide prescribed burn map and other features, visit the Prescribed Fire Information Reporting System website: ssl.arb.ca.gov/pfirs/firm/firm.php.

— Katherine Zehnder

Highway 101 schedule outlined

CARPINTERIA/SUMMERLAND/MONTECITO — In Summerland, traffic will be shifted onto the new northbound lanes on the night of Feb. 2, according to the latest Highway 101 construction information from Caltrans for the South Coast.

On the morning of Feb. 3, the new northbound off-ramp at Lillie Avenue will open. Caltrans askes motorists to be aware of new traffic patterns in the area.

Caltrans also noted the speed limit is reduced to 55 mph for safety throughout the construction areas.

Two freeway lanes remain open in each direction during daytime hours.

Here’s the schedule for lane closures.

NORTHBOUND HIGHWAY 101

Sunday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., there will be one lane from Santa Monica Road to Sheffield Drive with on- and off-ramps at South Padaro/Santa Claus Lane and North Padaro Lane.

On Mondays-Thursdays from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., there will be one lane from Santa Monica Road to Sheffield Drive with on-and off-ramps at South Padaro/Santa Claus Lane and North Padaro Lane.

The off-ramp at Olive Mill will be closed for up to seven months and is anticipated to reopen upon roundabout completion. Drivers can use the northbound off-ramp at San Ysidro Road.

The off-ramp at Evans/Lillie Avenue is expected to reopen Feb. 3. Drivers can use the northbound off-ramp at North Padaro Lane.

The on-ramp at Ortega Hill Road is expected to reopen Feb, 14. In the meantime, drivers can use the on-ramp at Sheffield Drive.

SOUTHBOUND HIGHWAY 101

Sunday nights from 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. will be one lane from Sheffield Drive to Carpinteria Avenue.

Mondays – Thursdays from 9 p.m. – 7:30 a.m. will be one lane from Sheffield Drive to Carpinteria Avenue.

The on-ramp at Olive Mill Road is anticipated to reopen in late February. Until then, drivers can use the southbound on-ramp at Sheffield Drive.

The off-ramp at North Padaro Lane is expected to reopen mid-March. Until then, drivers can use the detour at South Padaro Lane and Via Real.

The on-ramp at Santa Claus Lane is expected to reopen on Jan. 29. Until then, drivers can use the detour on Via Real, Santa Ynez Avenue, Carpinteria Avenue and Reynolds Avenue.

CARPINTERIA AVENUE FROM ESTERO TO HIGHWAY 101

Flaggers will direct traffic (as needed) as crews build a new median island and bikeway connections.

Consecutive ramps in the same direction will not be closed at the same time (unless where noted) to allow drivers to use a ramp before or after a closure. To view timelines, detours and maps, see www.sbroads.com.

OLIVE MILL ROUNDABOUT

Most of the construction occurs between 7 a.m and 4:30 p.m. daily for the new Olive Mill Roundabout.

Crews have begun work and removed old lighting, according to Caltrans. Work will progress to drainage, roadway and electrical work. You can expect flaggers as needed to direct traffic.

Construction is expected from January through summer 2023.

For more information, see www.sbroads.com.

— Katherine Zehnder