TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

No DUI arrests made at checkpoint

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Police Department successfully completed a DUI checkpoint between 7 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Nearly 400 vehicles drove through the checkpoint during those hours.

No arrests were made for driving under the influence.

There were a total of 26 stops completed.

Six drivers were cited for driving a vehicle unlicensed or other infractions.

The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired, according to the police department.

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Public Safety.

Checkpoint locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests.

— Neil Hartstein