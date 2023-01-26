TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Single-family dwelling fire in Goleta

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara County firefighters tackle a fire at a Goleta home.

GOLETA — A single-family home caught on fire late Tuesday morning in the

in the 300 block of Pebble Beach Road in Goleta.

Flames and smoke were seen by the neighbor, according to Capt. Scott Safechuck, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. He said in a tweet that the call time was 11:06 a.m.

He said search operations confirmed the residence was unoccupied. The fire was knocked down, and there were no injuries. The cause is under investigation.

— Katherine Zehnder

Serial burglary suspect arrested

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department has arrested Brian Christopher Schotz, 47, on suspicion of being involved in multiple commercial burglaries over the past several months in Santa Barbara.

On Jan. 18, Santa Barbara police officers were on patrol in the area of 300 East Cabrillo Boulevard when they contacted and detained Mr. Schotz for violating a Santa Barbara municipal code section.

Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, the department’s public information officer, said Mr. Schotz was identified as a suspect involved in the series of burglaries. These cases have been under active investigation by the detective bureau.

Mr. Schotz was arrested on scene and transported to the Santa Barbara Police Department. He was later booked in Santa Barbara County Jail on four counts of felony commercial burglary and one count of felony identity theft. Two other felony commercial burglary charges were referred to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for potential filing.

“We want to thank the Santa Barbara community for reporting these crimes,” Sgt. Ragsdale said. “Their active participation in these investigations assisted the Santa Barbara Police Department in the apprehension of this suspect.”

— Katherine Zehnder