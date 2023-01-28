TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Caltrans provides construction update

CARPINTERIA/SUMMERLAND/MONTECITO — In Summerland, traffic will be shifted onto Highway 101’s new northbound lanes on the night of Feb. 2.

On the morning of Feb. 3, the new northbound off-ramp at Lillie Avenue will open, according to Caltrans, which reminds motorists to be aware of new traffic patterns.

Caltrans also noted the speed limit is reduced to 55 mph for safety throughout the construction areas. Two freeway lanes remain open in each direction during daytime hours.

Here’s the schedule for closures.

NORTHBOUND HIGHWAY 101

On Sunday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., there will be one lane from Santa Monica Road to Sheffield Drive with on- and off-ramps closed at South Padaro/Santa Claus Lane and North Padaro Lane.

On Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., there will be one lane from Santa Monica Road to Sheffield Drive with on- and off-ramps closed at South Padaro/Santa Claus Ln and North Padaro Lane.

The off-ramp at Olive Mill is closed for up to seven months and is anticipated to reopen upon the roundabout completion. Until then, drivers can use the northbound off-ramp at San Ysidro Rd.

The off-ramp at Evans/Lillie Ave is expected to reopen Feb. 3. Until then, drivers can use the northbound off-ramp at North Padaro Lane.

The on-ramp at Ortega Hill Road is expected to reopen Feb. 14. Until then, drivers can use the on-ramp at Sheffield Drive.

SOUTHBOUND HIGHWAY 101

On Sunday nights from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., there will be one lane from Sheffield Drive to Carpinteria Avenue.

On Monday through Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 7:30 a.m., there will be one lane from Sheffield Drive to Carpinteria Avenue.

The on-ramp at Olive Mill is expected to reopen in late February. Until then, drivers can use the southbound on-ramp at Sheffield Dr.

The off-ramp at North Padaro Lane is expected to reopen mid-March. Until then. drivers can use the detour at South Padaro Lane and Via Real.

The on-ramp at Santa Claus Lane will be closed for up to five months and is anticipated to reopen Jan. 29. Until then, drivers can use the detour on Via Real, Santa Ynez Avenue, Carpinteria Avenue and Reynolds Avenue.

VIA REAL FROM NORTH PADARO LANE TO GREENWELL CREEK

On Sunday through Tuesday, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Flaggers will direct traffic for tree removals in preparation for upcoming sidewalk improvements along Via Real.

CARPINTERIA AVENUE FROM ESTERO STREET TO HIGHWAY 101

Flaggers will direct traffic (as needed) as crews build a new median island and bikeway connections.

To view timelines, detours, and maps visit www.sbroads.com.

— Katherine Zehnder