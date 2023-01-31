TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Vandalism reported

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara police officers responded very early Monday morning to a business located in the 600 block of State Street for an investigation of reported vandalism, a department spokeswoman said.

During the investigation and upon reviewing nearby surveillance video, officers learned that a physical altercation occurred between two individuals a little after midnight (Sunday night into Monday), Lt. Kasi Corbett said.

During the altercation, it appears both individuals involved had fallen into a large glass window, breaking it while actively fighting. The individuals who fled the location after the altercation are still outstanding.

If anyone has information pertaining to this incident, contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805-882-8900 or 805-897-2376.

— Neil Hartstein