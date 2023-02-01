TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Shooting victim taken to hospital

SANTA BARBARA — A man with a gunshot wound was transported Monday night to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

At 7:32 p.m. Monday, the Combined Communications Center received a report of a man who was bleeding in the 1200 block of San Pascual Street. It was later determined the victim had suffered a gunshot wound.

Based on the preliminary investigation, this shooting appears to be an isolated incident, according to Sgt. Ethan Ragsalde, the Santa Barbara Police Department’s public information officer.

Sgt. Ragsdale said the victim suffered a single gunshot wound to his lower extremity and is currently in critical condition.

This is an active investigation. Sgt. Ragsdale said further information will be released as it becomes available.

— Katherine Zehnder

Closures announced for Highway 101’s lanes, ramps

VENTURA — Caltrans has announced daytime and overnight closures of Seacliff’s off- and on-ramps and southbound lanes of Highway 101 near Ventura today through Monday for pavement rehabilitation.

Signs will be posted. Caltrans said motorists can expect delays.

DAYTIME CLOSURES: TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily: Seacliff off- and on-ramps.

NIGHTLY CLOSURES: TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY

7 p.m. to 6 a.m.: Seacliff off- and on-ramps.

9 p.m. to 6 a.m.: Southbound Bypass Lane from Mussel Shoals to Faria Beach.

WEEKEND CLOSURES

7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday: Seacliff off- and on-ramps.

10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday: Southbound bypass lane from Mussel Shoals to Faria Beach.

9 p.m. Saturday through 9 a.m. Sunday: Southbound bypass lane from Mussel Shoals to Faria Beach.

10 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday: Southbound bypass lane from Mussel Shoals to Faria Beach.

One southbound bypass lane and two northbound lanes will remain open overnight. Two lanes in both directions will be open during the day.

Motorists traveling south can reach state beaches on Pacific Coast Highway (State Route 1) by continuing to the Main Street off-ramp in Ventura, making a U-turn to northbound Highway 101 and exiting at the state beaches off-ramp.

La Conchita residents traveling south can use the same route by continuing farther north on Highway 101.

— Katherine Zehnder