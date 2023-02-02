TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Vehicle rolls over in Buellton

COURTESY SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Santa Barbara County firefighters rescue a woman from a vehicle Wednesday on Highway 101 in Buellton.

BUELLTON — A vehicle rolled over Wednesday morning on northbound Highway 101, a half a mile south of Santa Rosa Road.

There was a single female occupant with moderate injuries in the Buellton accident. It took 10 minutes to remove her from the vehicle, said Capt. Scott Safechuck, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

She was transported by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, Capt. Safechuck reported in a tweet.

The cause is under investigation. Capt. Safechuck said the call time was 11:47 a.m.

— Katherine Zehnder

Paraglider rescued

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara County firefighters and paramedics rescued a 42-year-old paraglider who “crash landed” Wednesday morning approximately 300 feet off Gibralter Road, Santa Barbara County Fire officials said.

The unidentified man was hoisted to a rescue helicopter and flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with non-threatening leg and chest injuries.

Santa Barbara city firefighters, Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue and AMR paramedics also responded.

— Neil Hartstein