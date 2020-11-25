Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Fire breaks out in Lompoc riverbed

LOMPOC — The Lompoc City Fire Department doused a brush fire that broke out Monday afternoon in the Santa Ynez riverbed, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 4:20 p.m. north of the Robinson Bridge. Crews arrived on scene and reported smoke and flames in heavy brush and were able to extinguish the 50-foot by 50-foot fire with approximately 700 gallons of water, said Interim Fire Chief Brian Federmann, spokesman for the Lompoc City Fire Department.

The fire was at a homeless camp and several other camps were located nearby. No injuries were reported and the occupants of the encampment left the scene before fire crews arrived, authorities said.

Crews remained on scene for about two hours after the blaze, the cause of which is under investigation.

— Mitchell White

Structure fire at Lompoc home

LOMPOC — A home that was under renovation caught fire Tuesday morning in Lompoc, causing an estimated $5,000 in damage, authorities said.

Lompoc City Fire Department crews, with assistance from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, responded at around 4:05 a.m. Tuesday to a report of smoke coming from a structure in the 400 block of South G Street, according to fire officials.

Arriving units found a single-family home with smoke showing. Crews made an interior attack and contained the fire to the area of origin. No injuries were reported, authorities said.

The fire was knocked down after 10 minutes and crews remained on scene for about an hour to assist with salvage and overhaul. The damage was considered minor, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Mitchell White

Residents reminded to take a sober ride this Thanksgiving

The Santa Barbara County Probation Department encourages drivers to arrive at their destinations safely by not driving impaired over the Thanksgiving holiday.

County officials reminded drivers to follow the speed limit, wear a seat belt and drive sober.

In addition, the Probation Department is reminding drivers that a DUI doesn’t just mean booze — it also includes prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs and marijuana.

— Grayce McCormick