TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Caltrans provides construction update

CARPINTERIA/SUMMERLAND/MONTECITO — In Summerland, traffic has been shifted onto Highway 101’s new northbound lanes, and the new northbound off-ramp at Lillie Avenue is open.

Caltrans asks motorists to be aware of new traffic patterns in the area.

The southbound on-ramp at Santa Claus Lane has also been opened with a new turnaround for local traffic.

Caltrans noted the speed limit is reduced to 55 mph throughout construction areas. It asks motorists to slow down in cone zones.

Caltrans announced the schedule closures, noting that dates may change because of rain. Caltrans also noted two freeway lanes remain open each in each direction during daytime hours.

Here’s the schedule for Sunday through Feb. 18.

NORTHBOUND HIGHWAY 101

Sunday nights from 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.: There will be one lane from Santa Monica Road to Sheffield Drive.

Monday – Thursday nights from 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.: There will be one lane from Santa Monica Road to Sheffield Drive.

The off-ramp at Olive Mill Road will be closed for up to seven months and is anticipated to reopen upon roundabout completion. Until then, drivers can use the northbound off-ramp at San Ysidro Road.

The on-ramp at Ortega Hill Road is anticipated to reopen Feb. 14. Until then, drivers can use the on-ramp at Sheffield Drive.

SOUTHBOUND HIGHWAY 101

Sunday night from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.: There will be one lane open from Sheffield Drive to Carpinteria Avenue.

Monday to Thursday from 9 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.: There will be one lane open from Sheffield Drive to Carpinteria Avenue.

Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: The off-ramp at Carpinteria Avenue and the on-ramp at Olive Mill are expected to reopen late February. In the meantime, drivers can use the southbound on-ramp at Sheffield Drive.

The off-ramp at North Padaro Lane is expected to reopen mid-March. Until then, drivers can use the detour at South Padaro Lane and Via Real.

Carpinteria Avenue from Estero Street to Hwy 101: Flaggers will direct traffic (as needed) as crews build a new median island and bikeway connections.

— Katherine Zehnder