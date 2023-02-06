TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Body recovered from Santa Ynez River

LOMPOC — Santa Barbara County firefighters/rescue workers were busy Sunday afternoon assisting the Lompoc Police Department and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office with the recovery of a body along the Santa Ynez River near Santa Lucia Canyon Road in Lompoc Valley.

Two adults in kayaks discovered the body of a missing male in the river, according to Mike Eliason, a SBC Fire public information officer. They alerted authorities around 12:52 p.m.

“Resources still on scene,” he said in his original tweet at about 1:52 p.m. His tweets had been updated as of 6 p.m.

No other information was available from Santa Barbara County Fire, the Lompoc Police Department or Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

— Neil Hartstein