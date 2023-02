Bicyclist injured in crash with vehicle

LOS OLIVOS – A vehicle and a bicyclist collided Monday afternoon at Ballard Canyon Road and Bison Road in Los Olivos, Santa Barbara County Fire officials said.

The bicyclist was treated for major injuries.

Santa Barbara County Fire paramedics transported the bicyclist by helicopter to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital emergency room.

The patient was wearing a helmet, officials said.

– Neil Hartstein