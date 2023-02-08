TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Detectives search for attempted murder suspect

COURTESY PHOTO

Jesus David Galvan Cuevas

SANTA MARIA — Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives are searching for an attempted murder suspect who is believed to have fled the area.

At approximately 3:07 a.m. Jan, 27, deputies responded to the 2000 block of Sherwood Drive in the Tanglewood neighborhood in Santa Maria, along with County Fire and AMR for an unknown type of emergency.

When they arrived, deputies found a woman with several stab wounds to her upper torso. Deputies quickly identified the suspect as the victim’s boyfriend, 23-year-old Jesus David Galvan Cuevas, according to Raquel Zick, the sheriff’s office public information officer.

Ms. Zick said the suspect fled prior to deputies’ arrival, and the victim was transported to an area hospital. The victim was seriously injured but is expected to recover.

In the days that followed, detectives have been actively investigating this crime and believe that Mr. Cuevas has fled the area in a black 2006 Audi A3 station wagon, Ms. Zick said.

Sheriff’s detectives are sharing a photo of Mr. Cuevas, who is described as 6′ tall, 260 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a full beard that could have been shaved to alter his appearance.

Ms. Zick said Mr. Cuevas should be considered dangerous.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging anyone with information about his location to contact sheriff’s detectives at 805-681-4150. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can provide information by calling the tip line at 805-681-4171 or going online at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.

— Katherine Zehnder