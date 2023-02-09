TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

State Route 150 reduced to one lane

OJAI/SANTA PAULA — Starting today, Caltrans plans to reduce sections of State Route 150 to one lane with alternating traffic between Reeves Road near Ojai to about April Lane near Santa Paula for emergency storm repairs.

Work will continue seven days a week until completion. Motorists can expect delay, Caltrans said.

Crews will be removing dirt and debris from the roadway, repairing eroded slopes and damaged shoulders and clean drainage inlets for about 10 hours per day. The reduction to one lane will vary depending on where workers are stationed each day.

Similar storm repairs will continue along State Route 150 near Lake Casitas for an unknown duration.

Real-time traffic information can be found at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

— Katherine Zehnder