TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Collision results in fatality

SANTA BARBARA — The male driver and sole occupant of a Hyundai sedan was pronounced dead early Friday morning at the scene by paramedics after the sedan collided with a large, reinforced steel pole.

The collision happened on Highway 101 at the State Street off ramp in Santa Barbara, according to Capt. Scott Safechuck, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. He said the call time was 2 a.m.

In a tweet, Capt. Safechuck said the driver’s age is unknown and that the case remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

— Katherine Zehnder

Vandalism suspect arrested

SANTA BARBARA — Buck Roberts, 44, of Santa Barbara was arrested Friday on suspicion of felony vandalism at a gas station.

At 3:45 a.m. Friday, several Santa Barbara police officers responded to a gas station in the 100 block of South La Cumbre Road for a reported vandalism in progress. Officers arrived on scene and detained Mr. Roberts.

Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale said it is believed Mr. Roberts had detached a gasoline pump nozzle and broken a large glass window of the convenience store.

Mr. Roberts was taken into custody without incident and booked in the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism, said Sgt. Ragsdale, the public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

— Katherine Zehnder

Caltrans provides construction update

CARPINTERIA/SUMMERLAND/MONTECITO — Caltrans says motorists should expect pre-construction activities near the intersection of San Ysidro Road and North Jameson Lane for the upcoming San Ysidro Roundabout.

As needed, flaggers will direct traffic during daytime work.

The San Ysidro Roundabout will begin construction mid-March. Additional details, materials, and a community pre-construction meeting invitation will be sent out over the next few weeks.

In Summerland, traffic has been shifted onto the new northbound lanes, and the new northbound off-ramp at Lillie Avenue is open. Caltrans advises motorists to be aware of new traffic patterns in the area. The southbound on-ramp at Santa Claus Lane has also been opened with a new turnaround for local traffic.

Here’s Caltrans’ schedule for closures:

NORTHBOUND HIGHWAY 101

Sunday nights, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. will be one lane from Santa Monica Road to Sheffield Drive with the on- and off-ramps closed at South Padaro/Santa Claus Lane and North Padaro Lane.

Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. will be one lane from Santa Monica Road to Sheffield Drive with on- and off-ramps at South Padaro/Santa Claus Lane and North Padaro Lane.

The off-ramp at Olive Mill is expected to reopen upon roundabout completion. Until then, drivers can use the northbound off-ramp at San Ysidro Road.

Caltrans expects the on-ramp at Ortega Hill Road to reopen Tuesday. Until then, drivers can use the on-ramp at Sheffield Drive.

SOUTHBOUND HIGHWAY 101

Sunday nights from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be one lane from Sheffield Drive to Carpinteria Avenue.

Monday through Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. will be one lane from Sheffield Drive to Carpinteria Avenue.

The on-ramp at Olive Mill Road is anticipated to reopen in late February. Until then, drivers can use the southbound on-ramp at Sheffield Drive.

The off-ramp at North Padaro Lane will be closed for up to three months and is expected to reopen in mid-March. Until then, drivers can use the detour at South Padaro Lane and Via Real.

— Katherine Zehnder