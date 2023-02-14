TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Bridge project in Los Alamos results in Hwy. 101 closure

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A project to reconstruct the bridges on US 101 at the Interchange with State Route 135 in Los Alamos resulted in a full overnight closure Monday in both directions of US 101.

Northbound US 101 was closed at the interchange with State Route 135 on Monday at 8 p.m. until today at 6 a.m. Southbound US 101 was closed at the same location Monday at 7 p.m. until today at 6 a.m.

These closures allowed for realignment work on the bridges.

The contractor for this $10 million project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria, CA. It is scheduled to be complete by spring of this year.

— Neil Hartstein