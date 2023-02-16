TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Barn fire in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA — A fire destroyed a barn Tuesday night in the 4000 block of Vista Clara.

Flames were reported by a neighbor. The barn was fully engulfed on arrival, and the fire was knocked down by Santa Barbara County firefighters at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Capt. Scott Safechuck, public information officer for County Fire.

Capt. Safechuck said the various livestock were uninjured. Firefighters remained on scene for overhaul/mop-up.

The cause is under investigation, Capt. Safechuck said in a tweet.

— Katherine Zehnder

Lockdown at Santa Maria High School

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria High School administration issued a lockdown at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday as a precautionary measure after receiving a request from the Santa Maria Police Department.

It appears the SMPD was handling an incident on South Broadway near the campus. The lockdown was lifted at approximately 1:30 p.m.

All students and staff are safe and sound. Normal school activities have resumed, according to Kenny Klein, public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

— Katherine Zehnder



Bicyclist injured

LISA SOBIEN / NEWS-PRESS

A bicyclist was injured during a collision Wednesday evening at Ortega and State streets in Santa Barbara.

SANTA BARBARA — A bicyclist was injured Wednesday evening during a hit-and-run by a motorist at Ortega and State streets.

First responders from the Santa Barbara City Fire Department and the Santa Barbara Police Department came on the scene. Fire department personnel treated the man, who was complaining about an injury to his right leg. The bicyclist also received help from a physician, who was on the scene before the fire department personnel arrived.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. The bicyclist was heard saying he had a green light and that the driver didn’t stop for a red light.

— Dave Mason