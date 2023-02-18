TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Caltrans provides Highway 101 construction update

CARPINTERIA/SUMMERLAND/MONTECITO — Caltrans has provided the South Coast construction schedule for Feb. 19-March 4 on Highway 101.

In Summerland, the northbound on-ramp at Ortega Hill Road is now open, and the bikeway has been updated adjacent to the new sound wall.

In Montecito, motorists should expect pre-construction work by utility companies to prepare for the upcoming San Ysidro Roundabout along North Jameson Lane and San Ysidro Road..

Here’s the schedule for closures:

NORTHBOUND HIGHWAY 101

Sunday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., the highway will be one lane from Santa Monica Road to Sheffield Drive.

On Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., there will be one lane from Santa Monica Road to Sheffield Drive.

The off-ramp at Olive Mill Road will be closed for up to seven months and is anticipated to reopen upon roundabout completion. In the meantime, drivers can use the northbound off-ramp at San Ysidro Road.

SOUTHBOUND HIGHWAY 101

Sunday nights from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., there will be one lane open from Sheffield Drive to Carpinteria Avenue.

Monday through Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 7:30 a.m., there will be one lane open from Sheffield Drive to Carpinteria Avenue.

The on-ramp at Olive Mill Road is expected reopen later this month. Until then, drivers can use the southbound on-ramp at Sheffield Drive.

The off-ramp at North Padaro Lane is expected to reopen mid-March. Until then, drivers can use the detour at South Padaro Lane and Via Real.

In other construction highlights:

— Carpinteria Avenue from Estero Street to Highway 101.

Flaggers will direct traffic (as needed) as crews build a new median island and bikeway connections.

— Olive Mill Roundabout.

Most construction occurs between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Motorists can expect five- to 10-minute delays.

Expect flaggers at San Ysidro Road and North Jameson Lane on weekdays from 7:30-9 a.m. and 3-5 p.m.

— San Ysidro Roundabout.

Caltranas says motorists should expect pre-construction activities near the intersection of San Ysidro Road and North Jameson lane for the upcoming San Ysidro Roundabout. As needed, flaggers will direct traffic during daytime work. The San Ysidro Roundabout will begin construction in mid-March.

— Katherine Zehnder

Hundreds of runners to use State Route 1

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Participants in the Castle to Coast Fun Run will utilize State Route 1 in San Simeon on Feb. 25 between 8 and 10 a.m.

The 8.2-mile run will begin in the parking area of Hearst San Simeon State Park. Runners will travel south on State Route 1 into Cambria. They’ll take a right onto Moonstone Beach Drive and a right on Windsor Boulevard before ending at Shamel Park.

No road, lane or shoulder closures are permitted. There will be signage along the route informing the public of this event.

— Katherine Zehnder