TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Juvenile stabbed on Shoreline Drive

SANTA BARBARA – A Sunday afternoon fight in Santa Barbara led to one man being stabbed and ending up in the hospital, police announced.

The incident was reported to police at 3:38 p.m. Sunday, when multiple witnesses called the Santa Barbara Police Combined Communications Center to report a fight in progress occurring in the 800 block of Shoreline Drive, police said.

Multiple officers responded to the scene.

While the initial investigation was occurring, officers learned a male juvenile victim arrived at the hospital. The juvenile sustained what appears to be a stab wound to his abdomen that was reported to be non-life threatening and was being treated at Cottage Hospital.

Currently, no arrests have been made in connection with the disturbance and this is believed to be an isolated incident, police said. This case is currently under active investigation.

If anyone has information pertaining to this investigation, police ask you to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805-897-2371.

— Neil Hartstein